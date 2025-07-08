SELBYVILLE, DE - The Delaware State Police were on the scene of a serious crash that claimed two lives and closed Route 54 near Selbyville Tuesday morning.
Investigators say a Chevrolet Camaro was driving east on Lighthouse Road (Route 54) towards New Road just before 8 a.m. on July 8 at the same time a Hyundai Santa Fe was was driving west toward the intersection. For currently unknown reasons, the Camaro crossed the center line and collided with the Hyundai, according to police.
Authorities say the 22-year-old Berlin woman driving the Camaro was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive.
A passenger in the Santa Fe, a 77-year-old man from Waynesboro, PA, died at the scene. The driver of the Santa Fe, a 74-year-old man from Selbyville, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
On July 9th, Delaware State Police identified the victims as 22-year-old Veronika McCoy from Berlin and 77-year-old Douglas Bachtell from Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.
Lighthouse Road near New Road was closed for hours Tuesday while first responders investigated and cleared the scene.
Police ask anyone who witnessed this crash to contact them at 302-703-6264.