SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - State police have identified the driver killed in a Harbeson crash.
According to authorities, on Apr. 8 around 9:20 p.m., an SUV was speeding eastbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9). Troopers say the SUV was approaching a slight curve just west of Harbeson Road (Route 5) when, for unknown reasons, the driver failed to maintain control and crossed the center line of the road into the westbound lane.
Troopers say the SUV continued traveling in an easterly direction as it crossed through the intersection of Harbeson Road. Authorities say the SUV then exited the north edge of the road and continued eastbound, through the front yards of several homes, until the front of the SUV struck a utility pole. After impact, the SUV reportedly caught fire and was partially engulfed in flames.
Troopers say the driver, now identified as 47-year-old Robert Coulbourne Jr. of Milton, died at the scene.
Lewes-Georgetown Highway between Harbeson Road and Hudson Road was reportedly closed for 2.5 hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway was cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Corporal/1 M. Kristunas by calling 302-703-3275. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.