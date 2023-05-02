OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office say a pedestrian woman was killed in a car crash on Ocean Parkway.
According to the sheriff's office, on May 1 around 9:23 a.m., Pamela Shellenberger, 64 of Berlin, was walking across Ocean Parkway at the intersection of King Richard Road when she was struck by a car. Shellenberger was reportedly airlifted by Maryland State Police to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Police say the driver of the car, 30-year-old Bethany Jones of Berlin, remained at the scene. No signs of impairment were detected on Jones, according to police, and she was released from the scene without injuries.
The Ocean Pines Police Department requested the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit to assume the investigation.
Police say Shellenberger was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy. After the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Worcester County States Attorney’s Office for review.
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Sgt. Chris Larmore, of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1111.