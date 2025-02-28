SMYRNA, DE - The Delaware State Police have announced the death of a Magnolia man after a dump truck crashed in Smyrna on Wednesday morning.
Police say a dump truck was driving south on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (Rt 1) towards the East Commerce Street overpass just before 9:40 a.m. on February 26 when one of its tires blew out. The blown tire caused the dump truck to drive off the right side of the road and strike an embankment before overturning.
The driver of the truck, identified as 63-year-old Harry Brown from Magnolia, was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the crash and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-698-8451.