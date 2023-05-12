MILTON, Del. - Jimmie Allen, a country music artist originally from Milton, Delaware, has been sued by his former day-to-day manager for alleged sexual abuse. Court documents obtained by WBOC from the Tennessee Middle District Court outline the various accusations against Allen, his Nashville-based management company Wide Open Music, and the company’s founder Ash Bowers.
In the lawsuit documents, the unnamed manager alleges Allen sexually abused, harassed, and raped her over an 18 month period. The full court documents obtained by WBOC have been included with this article on the left, but we warn our viewers and readers the allegations are graphic and disturbing. Discretion is advised.
The lawsuit documents go on the say that Wide Open Music, with whom the manager was employed, “did not adequately warn or prepare Plaintiff for, or protect her from, the extreme sexual harassment, abuse, grooming, and manipulation she would endure in order to keep her job.”
The plaintiff also claims Allen made made it clear her job was dependent on her silence about his conduct.
Allen has denied the allegations.
In a statement, Allen’s music label said yesterday, “In light of today’s allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group has decided to suspend all activity with him, effective immediately.”
Allen was slated to speak at Delaware State University where he attended for the school’s commencement today, but was replaced last-minute by Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. WBOC will have more on that story tonight as well.