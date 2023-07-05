SALISBURY, Md.-- One person is dead and at least six others injured after a mass shooting in Wicomico County overnight.
According to initial reports from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, six people were shot at a block party on Chippewa Blvd. in the area of Kiowa Ave. just after midnight. Troopers reportedly arrived on the scene met with people beating on their cars, at which point they left to call for backup and gunfire erupted at the party.
About an hour after the initial incident, another shooting was reported which the Sheriff's Office believes is connected.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office confirmed all area agencies responded to the shooting including the Salisbury Police Department, Delmar Police Department, and Maryland State Police. The investigation remains under the jurisdiction of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
Police say a 14-year-old boy, identified by police later this afternoon as Xavier Cordei Maddox, from Salisbury, died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Six other victims were all being treated at TidalHealth and it's believed none of the others suffered life-threatening wounds, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
Investigators later told WBOC they are currently working on tips about the suspects and search warrants for cars on the scene. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly confident they know who the shooters were.
Police also believe gang members were involved but don’t know if the incident itself was gang related. The gunmen, of which police believe there were multiple, remain at large. Officials say the general public is safe.
As of noon on Wednesday, TidalHealth told WBOC that a total of eight people suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. The victims arrived in both public EMS vehicles and private vehicles according to the hospital.
TidalHealth has confirmed the 14-year-old succumbed to his wounds.
Of the remaining seven shooting victims at the hospital, TidalHealth says four have been discharged, two remain in critical condition, and one is in stable condition.
Police say Wednesday morning's chaos spilled from the block party aftermath to the hospital itself.
"There were hundreds of people at the hospital," said Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis. "We then had to move our resources from the crime scene to the hospital where Salisbury City Police officers had to deploy pepper spray because the crowd of gotten so large at TidalHealth this morning. It was mayhem."
Governor Wes Moore released a public statement Wednesday afternoon calling the shooting a "vile act" while commending first responders.
County Executive Julie Giordano also released a statement Wednesday afternoon.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and our community," Giordano said. "Tragedies like this, especially those that involve the death of a child are inexcusable. I would like to personally thank the brave men and women at our Sherriff’s Office who not only worked the crime scene, but who are working diligently to apprehend the suspect."
This was one of five shootings in the county over the 4th of July Weekend, police say. Jamie Dykes of the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office says in the past three months alone, there have been nine shooting victims below the age of 40 in the County.
Anyone with information on this active investigation is asked to contact the Wicomico County Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4890.
This is a developing story and will be continuously updated as more information becomes available.