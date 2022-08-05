SMITH ISLAND, Md. - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado damaged homes and left at least one person injured on Smith Island early Thursday evening.
The NWS made its confirmation on Friday morning. An EF1 is classified as a "weak" tornado with wind speeds ranging from 86-110 miles per hour.
The tornado was spotted at around 7:20 p.m. Daniel and Amy Somers captured this Facebook video of the tornado as it touched down on the island.
It appears the vast majority of damage seems to be centered in and around the Rhodes Point community of Smith Island.
There was at least one reported injury from the tornado. According to the Crisfield Fire Department, a Smith Island woman was taken to the hospital after her home collapsed during the tornado.
If anyone on Smith Island is in need of supplies as a result of Thursday night's tornado damage, Chopper 16 may be able to help. Email us your request and contact information at news@wboc.com .