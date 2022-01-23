GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the names of two people shot to death at a Georgetown restaurant on Saturday night.
Troopers identified the victims as 31-year old Armando Vicente Chilel Lopez, of Georgetown, and 28-year-old Honorio Velasquez, of Bridgeville.
Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Georgetown Police Department and Delaware State Police were called to the El Nopalito Restaurant, at 22095 DuPont Blvd, for reports of two people shot.
According to police, a group of Hispanic men had been asked to leave the restaurant earlier in the night due to disorderly behavior and having a dispute with other patrons. Two of the men that were previously asked to leave, returned to the business, both wearing masks.
Troopers said that one of the men approached Armando Vicente Chilel Lopez and removed a necklace from his neck. Police said Chilel Lopez lunged at the man who stole the necklace, which caused the second man to pull a handgun from his waistband and shoot Chilel Lopez. He was taken to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
While the male suspects were leaving the restaurant, the second one reportedly fired a second round into the dining area, which hit Honorio Velasquez. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are currently seeking information on a gray pickup truck with an extended cab that fled the area after the shooting. This vehicle may have been involved in the incident. No information is available on the occupants of the vehicle or on the suspects in the shooting.
This case remains an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Grassi by calling 302-365-8441. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.