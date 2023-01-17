SALISBURY, Md. -- WBOC obtained court charging documents for Ralph Harmon, the suspect in the carjacking and attempted murder. The details are graphic, and explain how an elderly woman survived, and show what the 23 year old suspect told police.
All of this is according to Maryland State Police.
A big takeaway from the documents is that Harmon basically confessed to police.
According to the court charging documents, after being kidnapped in Seaford, the victim was sexually assaulted and was tied up with her own shoelaces. While tied up, Harmon threatened to kill the victim multiple times.
After being taken to a house on Riverside Drive, court documents say Harmon led the victim out of the vehicle and down to a dock behind the house, where he pushed her into the frigid Wicomico River.
There is surveillance video showing the victim being led down the dock, and according to the documents, being deliberately pushed into the water while still tied up.
According to the charging documents, the victim floated towards the dock, at which point Harmon hit her in the head with a gun, nearly knocking her unconscious. Harmon then walked off.
The victim was eventually able to untie her bound hands using her teeth, pull herself out, and make her way up to Riverside Drive. It was at this point, according to the documents, a passerby stopped to check on the victim and called 911.
The charging documents also say Harmon, using the victims banking cards, made several withdrawals and transferred money to himself with Cashapp.
Again, these charging documents show Harmon admitted this to police, even going as far in an interview with Maryland State Police saying "his intent was to kill the victim with hopes that she drowns".
Harmon had a bond hearing on the morning of January 17th. He was ordered held without bond.