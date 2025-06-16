POCOMOKE CITY, Md. -- Extra eyes in the sky are on the way to Pocomoke. This comes as the town continues to address and find ways to curb gun violence.
Last year, the city installed a handful of cameras within city limits. Those models, however, only provided police with a single point of view. The new cameras, according to Police Chief Arthur Hancock, will be much more beneficial.
"These eight to nine cameras are going to be equivalent to having 32 to 40 cameras because each one is going to have four different views," said Hancock.
Hancock said it will aid in investigations, and he hopes the technology serves as a deterrent.
James Berryhill of Pocomoke City is fully supportive of the effort. Earlier this year, a bullet struck Berryhill's pickup truck at his home on Maple Street.
"A lot of times, the camera is the witness," said Berryhill.
However, Eric Tomlinson isn't so sure the new cameras will work out the way the city hopes.
"Personally, I don't think that they're going to do any good at all," said Tomlinson. "If you have people that know that they're there and could care less, it's not going to make a difference."
Tomlinson said he understands why the police want to install more cameras. Still, he believes a heavier physical presence would prove to be more beneficial.
"Homes that aren't being utilized, they're run down, they're dilapidated, let the town step in and take them by eminent domain and turn them into a substation," said Tomlinson.
On Monday night, Police Chief Arthur Hancock will make a request city officials, asking to reallocate already approved funds for the upgraded cameras. A few of the new cameras are already up and running, but Hancock said they're looking to install between eight to nine new ones. The goal is to have all the upgraded cameras installed within the next 60 days.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.