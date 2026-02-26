WICOMICO COUNTY– County Executive Julie Giordano announced the Upper Ferry will resume service at 8 a.m. on Feb. 26 after a months-long closure for maintenance.
The ferry was closed in late June 2025 for what officials called a "complete overhaul." The County's Acting Public Works Director Adam Corry told WBOC that included engine and transmission maintenance, painting, deck resurfacing and pilot house work.
Officials say snow and a frozen Wicomico River delayed the ferry's return after repairs were completed in Somerset County in January.
“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding while this important maintenance work was completed,” Giordano said. "Routine and preventative maintenance is critical to keeping our infrastructure safe and dependable, and we are grateful to our team for their hard work in getting the Upper Ferry back in service as quickly as possible."
For more information on the Upper Ferry, contact the Ferry Hotline at 410-543-2756.