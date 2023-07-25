LINKWOOD, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has announced a resurfacing project of a 2.25-mile portion of Route 50 in Dorchester County.
The project is slated to begin on Monday, July 31 in the area east of Mill Road and Linkwood Road. The Department expects the project to be completed by end of August, weather permitting.
Work is planned from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. during the week. Single-lane closures with flagging operations, cones, barrels, and arrow boards are to be expected, and drivers should anticipate delays.
The Department also says hot asphalt may need up to two hours of cooling time before drivers and pedestrians can cross the surface.
Drivers are asked to stay alert, focused, and be on the lookout for reduced speeding limites and pattern changes. Roadside assistance can be requested by dialing #77.