OCEAN VIEW, Del. - The U.S. Postal Service is searching for properties that could house an Ocean View Post Office as it reevaluates plans to rebuild the closed facility, according to Delaware’s congressional delegation.
U.S. Sens. Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester and U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride announced Friday that USPS formally responded to their request for a clear timeline, improved interim services, and a permanent solution for the community.
According to the delegation’s release, the Ocean View Post Office closed for emergency repairs in October 2025 after problems were identified with the building. USPS initially planned repairs, but announced in June that a full rebuild was necessary, with construction expected to begin in spring 2027 and finish that fall.
WBOC previously reported on residents’ frustration with the prolonged closure. Neighbors described crowded conditions, limited parking, and summer traffic when traveling to the Bethany Beach Post Office for services. State Sen. Gerald Hocker also proposed using the vacant Rite Aid as a temporary location.
Now, additional engineering concerns have prompted USPS to reconsider its plans. The agency is searching for existing properties in Ocean View to determine whether leasing another location would be preferable to constructing a new facility on the current property.
The delegation’s announcement did not include a revised construction or reopening timeline.
“We appreciate that USPS is seriously analyzing every option to restore full postal service to Ocean View, however that looks,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “But residents still deserve what we asked for in our letter: a permanent solution, a clear timeline, and regular, transparent communication about how USPS intends to get there.”
USPS also said it is preparing to replace the collection box at 220 Atlantic Avenue with a larger one. The agency previously said the box would be installed by May 30, but acknowledged the delay and now says installation is expected soon. The 11 a.m. pickup time will remain unchanged.
While the Ocean View facility remains closed, retail and post office box services are available at the Bethany Beach Post Office, just over 2.5 miles away. Carrier delivery continues through the Sussex County Carrier Annex in Frankford.
The delegation also requested an in-person meeting with Postmaster General David Steiner. USPS said it is willing to meet and will contact congressional staff when it has a substantive update on the facility search.