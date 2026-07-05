CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says a vehicle caught fire on July 3, then spread to the building it was parked under in Cambridge.
Officials say it happened around 6:32 p.m. in the 600 block of Race Street. A 2001 Ford E350 Van was parked underneath the overhang of a building while conducting business there. An accidental fire started in the van's engine compartment as a result of a mechanical failure, which then spread to the building the van was parked under.
According to the Rescue Fire Company in Cambridge, the building housed a commercial business on the first floor with multiple apartments above. Two searches were performed of the building to confirm all occupants had made it out of the building, then an aggressive fire attack was undertaken to get the fire under control.
The fire marshal says it took 65 firefighters about 45 minutes to control the two alarm fire. Six people have been displaced from their residences, and damages are estimated at $65,000 total.
No injuries have been reported by either the fire marshal or Rescue Fire Company.