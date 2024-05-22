HURLOCK, MD - Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating a vehicle fire that occurred in Dorchester County early Wednesday evening.
The incident, discovered by a passerby and identified as a vehicle fire, occurred at 6205 Mission Hill Road in Hurlock around 5:00pm. Officials describe the vehicle as a black, 4-door Pontiac passenger car.
Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department controlled the incident in 30 minutes, according to officials. The state fire marshal have estimated the loss during the fire at $4,000.
Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshall reports that the incident does appear to be "incendiary in nature" but that the investigation is still ongoing. They are asking anyone with information to contact their Lower Eastern office at 410-713-3780.