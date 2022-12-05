SMYRNA, Del. - Smyrna police are investigating after an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire late Sunday afternoon.
Police said that around 4 p.m., a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year-old's, and a 15-year-old, was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of West North and Lincoln streets.
The occupants of the struck vehicle told detectives that they were being followed by a dark-colored sedan just prior to the shooting. Investigation revealed that two to three shots were fired, and the occupied vehicle was struck at least once. None of the occupants were injured.
Investigators continue to look for a motive and the suspects in this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective M. Sarkissian of the Smyrna Police Department at 302-653-9217.