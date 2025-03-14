SALISBURY, MD - Vehicles for Change (VFC) Delmarva, a local non-profit automotive training program, held its first ever multi-car award event Friday.
VFC began in 1999 and has since awarded 8,000 cars to low-income families to foster financial stability and independence. In June 2022, VFC expanded to Salisbury with VFC Delmarva.
Less than three years since that expansion, VFC Delmarva held its first multi-vehicle award on March 14, 2025.
According to the non-profit, all three recipients were members of the Salisbury community. One awardee is a graduated intern who works at a Salisbury Pep-Boys, another a Pohanka employee, and the third is a mother of two who works at a local CVS, VFC says.
“We would like to extend a huge thanks to all of our community partners who have helped us get to this point,” VFC Delmarva said. “Without their continual efforts, we would have not been able to achieve these breakthroughs, and we look forward to growing further.”
For more information on VFC, you can visit their website here.