DELMARVA - Verizon customers across the country are reporting service outages on Wednesday as the nation’s largest wireless carrier works to fix the issue.
According to Downdetector.com, which tracks reported outages, over 178,000 Verizon customers reported outages just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 14.
CBS News reports that Verizon acknowledged “an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers.”
Verizon said their engineers were working to identify and solve the issue, according to CBS.
Many users reported their phones were in SOS mode, meaning phones can still make emergency calls such as 911, but are unable to make other calls or send text messages.
The Ocean City Fire Department says fire alarm systems that use cell or automatic dialers to notify emergency services may be affected due to the outage. Those with possibly affected systems are asked not to rely on automatic dialers and instead call 9-1-1 immediately.
Somerset County Emergency Services and Dorchester County also alerted neighbors to the outage, underlining that 911 should still be available.