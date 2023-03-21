DELAWARE - Verizon says it is deploying new high-speed broadband internet service for customers.
According to a statement from Verizon, over $6 million in funding for the project is coming from the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Verizon says nearly 2,000 locations in Camden, Dover, Smyrna, Bridgeville, Ocean View and more will have access to high-speed internet as part of one of the biggest network upgrades in the company's history.
Delaware residents and businesses can now get access to Fios, 5G home internet, and 5G business internet, according to Verizon.
Those who qualify for the Federal Communication Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program in partnership with the Verizon Forward Program can get free Verizon Home Internet with no upfront fees, annual contracts, equipment chargers, or data caps.
More information can be found here:
https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-expands-high-speed-internet-across-delaware