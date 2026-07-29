SEAFORD, Del. — Veterans from across the region had the opportunity to connect with employers and explore new career opportunities during the Veteran and Community Job Fair held in Seaford on Thursday.
Hosted by the Delaware Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the event brought together more than 20 employers representing a variety of industries, including education, home healthcare, automotive, transportation, and state agencies. The job fair also offered resources to help veterans transition into or re-enter the civilian workforce.
For veteran Desiree Aurillo, the event was a reminder that the community continues to support those who have served.
"It shows that we are still supported and that people still care about us," Aurillo said. "Really just seeing all these people come together is really inspiring."
The event gave job seekers the chance to meet face-to-face with recruiters while learning about employment opportunities and career resources available to veterans.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, approximately 5.4% of Delaware veterans were unemployed and actively seeking work in 2023, representing about 2,000 veterans statewide.
Darrell Jones, representing the Lake Forest School District, said veterans deserve opportunities to continue serving their communities after military service.
"Veterans are important," Jones said. "They've already served our country, and this is an opportunity for us to serve them by helping them advance their careers."
Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Thomas Phippin said transitioning from military to civilian life can be challenging because service members often receive little preparation for that change.
"The military trains us to go to war; they never train us to come home," Phippin said. "The goal of today's job fair is to pair veteran-friendly employers with veterans because our veteran community offers a lot that civilian employers are looking for. We bring job experience, discipline, and accountability."
Organizers encouraged attendees in Seaford to arrive with resumes and take advantage of the opportunity to network with employers and learn about available positions. In addition to meeting with recruiters, veterans also had access to career resources designed to support their long-term employment goals