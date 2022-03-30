DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a Dover man shot and killed while sitting in his car last week.
Troopers identified the victim as 33-year-old Bruce E. Wright.
Police said it happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday, March 24, in Dover's Capitol Park community. Police said Wright was seated in the driver seat of a car parked on Senator Avenue when 18-year-old Marcus Bailey, of Wilmington, Del., entered the backseat of the car. Police said Bailey engaged in a conversation with Wright before demanding Wright's property. At some point during the encounter, Wright was shot in the upper torso. Police said Bailey then fled the scene.
Wright was pronounced deceased at the scene.
In the investigation that followed, troopers identified Bailey as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Saturday, March 26, during a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Wawa in Long Neck, Del. He was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He is being held in the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,120,000 cash bond.