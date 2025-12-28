GEORGETOWN, Del. - Hundreds of community members gathered in the Georgetown Circle Sunday evening to mourn Corporal Matthew "Ty" Snook, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 23 in New Castle County.
Law enforcement, local government officials, and the Sussex County community were in attendance to grieve and remember his sacrifice through a candlelight vigil.
"As the days turn to weeks turn to months, let us not forget to... hold up, and show love and care and support to the entire Snook family for years and years to come," said Delaware governor Matt Meyer.
“We can't replace their loved one, but certainly, hopefully they'll feel the love that's in this brotherhood,” says Georgetown police chief Ralph Holm Jr.
One attendee lost her husband, who was also a state trooper, in the line of duty 20 years prior.
"You know the pain. It never of course goes away," says Susan Shea-Calhoun. "You learn to deal with it better and live with it better. But when you hear of it happening to another family, it just sends you right back to where you are and your heart is breaking for them because, you know what these people are about to embark on and and it's painful."
Police say Snook was working overtime when he was shot and killed in the Wilmington DMV by a 44-year-old Wilmington man. DSP say Snook's funeral will be held on Monday, Jan. 5th, at the University of Delaware campus arena in Newark, with a planned public visitation and final honors for Snook.