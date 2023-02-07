RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The politically divided Virginia General Assembly has churned through hundreds of bills ahead of a key deadline for the year’s legislative session. Lawmakers debated topics ranging from accommodations for transgender students to abortion restrictions to energy policy ahead of what’s known as “crossover." That's the point by which all legislation but the budget bills must clear its originating chamber. Moving forward, the GOP-controlled House and Democrat-controlled Senate will begin making their way through the other chamber’s measures and sending more bills to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. House Speaker Todd Gilbert said he is hopeful that the two chambers can reach agreement during the remainder of the session in areas such as education, mental health and tax relief.
Virginia Lawmakers Hustle as Key Session Deadline Approaches
