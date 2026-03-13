Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 2 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the first Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Saturday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 2 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&