RICHMOND, Va. - A controversial gun bill that would restrict the sale of certain firearms and high-capacity magazines in Virginia has cleared the General Assembly and is now headed to the governor’s desk.
After first being introduced in early January and undergoing a lengthy process of amendments and substitutes in both chambers,SB749 cleared the Virginia Senate on March 9. The Virginia House of Delegates enrolled it days later on Friday, March 13, officially preparing it for the governor’s signature.
SB749 would ban the sale, purchase, import and manufacture of certain “assault firearms” and large-capacity ammunition magazines in the Commonwealth. Under the measure, magazines capable of holding more than 15 rounds would no longer be allowed to be sold or transferred in Virginia. The legislation would also prohibit the sale or transfer of certain semi-automatic rifles, pistols and shotguns that fall under the state’s definition of assault firearms.
Violations would be treated as Class 1 misdemeanors.
The bill does include a grandfather clause, however, meaning Virginians who already own those firearms or magazines before the law takes effect would still be allowed to keep them.
The measure includes exemptions for law enforcement officers, military members, certain government agencies, and licensed firearms dealers and manufacturers in limited circumstances. It also reinforces existing Virginia rules involving background checks through the Virginia State Police, limits on most handgun purchases to one every 30 days, and criminal penalties for when someone buys a firearm for someone who is legally prohibited from owning one.
The bill now heads to Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who can sign it into law, veto it, or propose amendments. If signed, the new restrictions would take effect July 1.
Similar legislation has previously passed in Delaware and Maryland, drawing swift legal challenges. In both 2024 and 2025, the Supreme Court declined to weigh in on a challenge to Maryland’s ban.