MELFA, Va. - New ways to take off in Accomack County are arriving soon, as county and state leaders broke ground on a new corporate hangar at the airport in Melfa.
Virginia Spaceport Authority officials say the hangar will serve as critical infrastructure to support a growing range of aerospace operation and will help position Accomack County as a "leading destination for aerospace investment and innovation."
Accomack County administrator Mike Mason says this is a huge win for the business world on Virginia's lower Eastern Shore.
"It'll enable companies who want to fly in and maybe have some type of economic development relationship with NASA, with the Virginia Space Authority..." says Mason. "It's also going to support the overall aviation sector and the growth here."
Officials say the hangar is expected to generate new jobs, support local suppliers, and increase demand for skilled workforce training programs.
"Projects like this not only enhance the Eastern Shore's capacity to attract business and innovation, but also demonstrate what strong collaboration between local, state, and regional partners can achieve," says Rep. Jen Kiggans.
The hangar is being built by the Virginia Spaceport Authority, and then will be handed over to Accomack County once its done.