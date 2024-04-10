UPDATE: Ocean City Stabbing Suspect Turns Himself In

Jackson Turner Hopkins Perry

(Courtesy: Ocean City Police Department)

WORCESTER COUNTY, MD– A Virginia man was sentenced to five years behind bars following a June 2023 stabbing in Ocean City. 

Jackson Perry, 18, of Gainesville, Virginia, was charged April 5 with reckless endangerment and possession of a knife, according to State’s Attorney for Worcester County Kris Heiser.

The charges stem from a stabbing near the 7900 block of Coastal Highway just after midnight June 7, 2023, according to a press release. 

The sentence was handed down by Worcester County Circuit Judge Beau H. Oglesby.

Perry will be on probation for three years following his release, Heiser said.

 