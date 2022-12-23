PORTSMOUTH, Va.-Law enforcement officials say the Virginia State Police shot and killed a man after responding to a 911 call about domestic violence.
The Portsmouth Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to Mount Vernon Ave. around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. They found a 65-year-old woman who had been stabbed. While the officers were at the scene, a 45-year-old male suspect was fatally shot by police.
Portsmouth police said the stabbing victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. They provided no other details.