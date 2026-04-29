Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/03 PM 2.8 0.8 1.2 1 NONE 30/04 AM 3.6 1.6 1.5 1-2 MINOR 30/04 PM 2.7 0.7 1.0 1-2 NONE 01/04 AM 2.7 0.7 0.6 1 NONE 01/05 PM 2.2 0.2 0.6 1 NONE 02/05 AM 2.8 0.8 0.7 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/01 PM 3.1 1.0 1.2 2 NONE 30/01 AM 3.6 1.5 1.3 2 MINOR 30/01 PM 2.7 0.6 0.9 2 NONE 01/02 AM 2.9 0.8 0.6 2 NONE 01/03 PM 2.3 0.2 0.5 1 NONE 02/03 AM 2.9 0.8 0.6 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/12 AM 3.3 1.1 1.2 1 NONE 30/12 PM 2.7 0.5 1.0 1 NONE 01/01 AM 2.9 0.7 0.8 1 NONE 01/01 PM 2.3 0.1 0.6 1 NONE 02/01 AM 2.8 0.6 0.7 1 NONE &&