VIRGINIA - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags be flown at half-staff to honor two recently-fallen officers of the Virginia Beach Police Department.
Officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese conducted a traffic stop for expired plates at about 11:30 p.m. on February 21 in Virginia Beach, according to the Associated Press. The driver did not stop for the officers until reaching a dead end. When asked to exit the vehicle, the driver took out a pistol and shot Girvin and Reese multiple times. Both officers died at nearby hospitals.
Girvin was a former seasonal officer with the Ocean City Police Department.
Governor Youngkin has declared that all flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings grounds in memory of the two officers. Flags are to be lowered from sunrise on Saturday, March 1, 2025 and remain lowered until sunset.