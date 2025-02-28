VIRGINIA FLAG

VIRGINIA - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags be flown at half-staff to honor two recently-fallen officers of the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese conducted a traffic stop for expired plates at about 11:30 p.m. on February 21 in Virginia Beach, according to the Associated Press. The driver did not stop for the officers until reaching a dead end. When asked to exit the vehicle, the driver took out a pistol and shot Girvin and Reese multiple times. Both officers died at nearby hospitals.

Girvin was a former seasonal officer with the Ocean City Police Department.

Governor Youngkin has declared that all flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings grounds in memory of the two officers. Flags are to be lowered from sunrise on Saturday, March 1, 2025 and remain lowered until sunset. 

 

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

