VIRGINIA - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered the lowering of all U.S. and Commonwealth of Virginia flags to half-staff in memory of those lost to fentanyl poisoning.
Flags at all state and local buildings and grounds in Virginia are instructed to lower the flags today, May 9t, in memory of victims and families.
Today is National Fentanyl Awareness Day.
