VIRGINIA - Governor Abigail Spanberger has declared a State of Emergency Friday afternoon after the heavy rain, coastal and tidal flooding, and hazardous conditions that swept across the Commonwealth during the Thanksgiving nor'easter.
The governor says she declared the State of Emergency to support recovery from the storm.
"State agencies continue to work closely with local governments and utility partners to restore power to impacted Virginians, maintain safe travel conditions, and support our neighbors." she says. "I’m grateful to the first responders, safety crews, rescue teams, and additional emergency responders who have been working around the clock — and over the holiday — to keep Virginians safe.”
Virginia officials say the Virginia Department of Management is coordinating with localities to start initial damage assessments and collect information about homes, businesses, infrastructure, and utilities damage. They say this data will be used to determine if Virginia meets the threshold for federal assistance. Gov. Spanberger says if the state is eligible, they will look for all available opportunities.
Accomack County declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of the storm.