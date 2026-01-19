RICHMOND, VA– Four proposed amendments to the Commonwealth's Constitution will go before voters after passing the General Assembly.
The first proposed amendment, House Joint Resolution 1, looks to codify the right to reproductive freedom. HJ1 passed the House 64-34 and narrowly passed the senate 21-18.
HJ2 would restore voting rights to all convicted felons who complete their sentences and other court-ordered requirements, eliminating the current case-by-case approval process. HJ2 passed the House 65-33 and the senate 21-18.
HJ3 proposes protection for same-sex marriage in the Commonwealth, passing the House 67-31 and the senate 26-13.
The final proposed amendment, HJ4, concerns mid-cycle Congressional redistricting and has stirred controversy in recent weeks. HJ4 passed the House 62-33 and the senate 21-18.
All four measures will go before Virginia voters this year, with an election not yet scheduled.