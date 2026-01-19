Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED FOR EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this morning, becoming west this afternoon. Winds will become northwest tonight at 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, before becoming west 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt Tuesday. Waves of 2 to 3 feet are expected tonight over the open waters. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&