VIRGINIA– The Commonwealth's 4 PM Burning Law is now in effect through April 30.
The law aims to prevent spring forest and brush fires, according to Virginia's Department of Forestry.
The Accomack County Sheriff's Office says most open air burning is prohibited from midnight to 4 p.m. while the law is in effect. Burning is permitted during that time if more than 300 feet from woods, brush or grass and if contained by both a ring and metal screen.
The Sheriff's Office says open burning must be reported beforehand to the Accomack County Department of Public Safety at 757-787-0911.
Those conducting open burns are reminded to always keep water, rakes and shovels nearby – and to clear any flammable material from within a 20 foot radius.
For more information, visit the Virginia Department of Forestry's website.