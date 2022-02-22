LAUREL, Del. - Tuesday was an online learning day for students in the Laurel School District. The Superintendent says online terroristic threats forced the change and the threats were credible.
The Laurel School District says the police department and Delaware State Police were notified about the threats and are currently investigating. Students and parents are concerned but would rather be safe than sorry.
Nykiera Jacobs is 13-years-old and attends Laurel Middle School. Jacobs and her cousins were outside taking a break from their computers. She says she doesn't like online learning but wants to remain unharmed.
“It's okay, but I prefer being in person because I can get distracted at home and it's a lot. I don't prefer online at all. I understand because I'm a child and they're just trying to protect me and keep everybody safe,” says Jacobs.
Christopher Quinn is a parent to his 13-year-old daughter who is also enrolled into the Laurel School District. Quinn says he agrees with the school system for making kids stay home Tuesday.
“I was shocked when it happened but I feel as though the school made the right decision. It's either keep our kids home where they're safe and let this past or we're going to have to plan their funerals. Who wants to plan their child’s funeral? I don't,” says Quinn.
Parents in Laurel also tell WBOC this isn't the first time threats towards schools have been made. Therefore, they're hoping this ends immediately and police will be present on their child’s campus.
The Laurel School District says schools will reopen Wednesday and police have interviewed persons of interest regarding these threats.