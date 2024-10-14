MILFORD, DE - Volunteers renovated a park at the Home of the Brave veterans shelter facility in Sussex County on Monday.
Around 25 volunteers from the Dover Federal Credit Union brought major upgrades to a park at the Home of the Brave in Milford on Monday. Volunteers put in new swing sets, slides, and much more. The newly renovated park can now be used by veteran's dependents and children.
Home of the Brave, a non-profit organization on Delmarva, works to "reduce homelessness among the Military Veteran population". The organization provides homeless veterans with housing, services, and support.