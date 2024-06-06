SMYRNA, Del.- Voters are headed to the polls for a second chance to approve a referendum aimed at building a new intermediate school on Rabbit Chase Lane.
The district's first attempt at passing the referendum failed earlier this year, prompting today's renewed efforts.
Residents began lining up early this morning to cast their votes, with opinions split on the issue.
"Today I am voting for the referendum," said Carl Rifino, a former Smyrna High School student who supports the new school initiative.
Others, like Phil Martin, expressed their continued opposition. "We voted no before, and now we have to do it again," he said.
Some voters were still undecided as they approached the ballot box. Gregory Walker said, "I am going to say a little silent prayer when I go in there, and whatever way the spirits lead me, that's what I'm going to vote."
The district is seeking about $4 million to fund the new intermediate school. The previous referendum in March included operating expenses and capital requests, which have been removed from the current proposal.
Rifino emphasized the necessity of the new school, citing overcrowding issues. "I saw firsthand that schools are starting to really get crowded. This referendum, with its key goal of creating the new middle school on Rabbit Chase Lane, will alleviate so many of those pressures, and that is really important for our students."
Opponents of the referendum argue that the additional financial burden is too much for them to bear. "I don't know, I think it is too much in one year for a lot of people," one voter said.
Martin, who is retired and on a fixed income, also voiced his concerns. "They keep asking for more money," he said. "It is ridiculous."
Walker urged community members to participate in the voting process regardless of their stance. "Please come out and vote. If you are not going to vote, don't complain," he stated.
The referendum passed with a narrow 22-vote margin, per unofficial results. The final vote was 1,090-1,068.