SALISBURY, Md. - With his "I Voted" sticker proudly adorning his shirt, Ed Seinbeil of Salisbury is proud to get out and do his civic duty.
"It's a freedom that I respect and I think we have that right and we should come out and have our choice," he said.
Kathy Manogue of Allen came to the official mail-in ballot drop box to turn in her ballot.
"My husband and I are elderly and he can't get in there to vote so that's what we're going to do is cast a mail-in ballot," she said.
Allison Murphy, director of Caroline County's Board of Elections, says turnout has been slow.
Due to state laws, mail-in ballots cannot be counted until the Thursday after the election.
"Tonight we will release unofficial early voting and election day results after the polls close and then what we will do is canvass the mail in ballots starting on Thursday and then next week we will canvass more of the mail in ballots and the provisional ballots," she said.
No matter which candidate voters selected, all we spoke with seem to agree that voting is about having a say in the state's future.
"This is about the people that are going to make the policy that will affect each and every one of us," said Tony Mumuney.
"I'd like to see my candidates to go to the front line," said Eleanor Seinbeil.
Voters are casting their ballots and anxiously awaiting the results.
