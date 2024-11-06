INDIAN RIVER INLET, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced upcoming lane closures on Route 1 as sheet pile walls are installed near the Indian River Inlet Bridge to combat dune breaches.
DelDOT and other Delaware agencies have seen an increased frequency of dune breaches near the Indian River Inlet Bridge, causing flooded roadways and significant traffic issues. The severity and number of breaches in recent months has lead to increased concern from neighbors in the area and has been a focus for local leaders. In September, Governor John Carney announced emergency repairs to strengthen the dunes north of the Indian River Inlet and mitigate the damage of encroaching sea water on Route 1.
As part of those repairs, Carney directed DelDOT to create a wall of steel sheets to protect the roadway. According to DelDOT, that portion of the project is now expected to begin Monday.
DelDOT says the right northbound lane of Rout 1 will be closed in the Inlet area beginning on November 11th through December 11th as the wall is installed. Drivers are asked to slow down in the area and expect minor delays.
On the federal level, Delaware Senator Tom Carper also announced in September an allocation of $10 million to aid in the beach replenishment near the Indian River Inlet Bridge.