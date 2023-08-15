SALISBURY, Md. - We're getting a clearer picture of when the Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art will reopen in it's new home.
Salisbury University officials say it should be up and running and open to the public at the Powell Building in Downtown Salisbury by the end of this year.
Originally, the University had hoped to have it up and running this summer.
The museum's wildfowl art collection is being moved to a new location after HVAC issues led the University to close up shop at the longtime home on Schumaker Pond.
The University also severed ties with the Ward Foundation.
Salisbury University spokesperson Jason Rhodes says progress is being made.
"Currently the University is finishing up renovations on the inside of the Powell Building. The next step will be to build the displays for the new museum and then we'll start populating that with artifacts," he said.
The renovations should be complete sometime next month with the museum opening by year's end.