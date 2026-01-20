DOVER, Del. - As cold temperatures blanket Delmarva, Delaware has opened warming stations to help neighbors in need. Eight stations are currently open across the state, giving community members a safe place to escape the cold.
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) provides warming stations as temporary public spaces where residents can escape the cold during the day. The centers offer warmth, food, drinks, blankets, and other essentials, while giving visitors a comfortable place to rest, access necessities, and connect with support services.
In Sussex County, three state service centers are open to the public. Kent County has two warming stations available, and New Castle County offers three, with addresses and more information available on the Delaware DHSS website.
Kathy Bullock, with the Division of State Service Centers, said these warming stations are intended to give people in need a place to escape the cold during dangerous temperatures like those Delaware has experienced over the past couple of days.
"We just want to be there so that they can get refuge from the cold air. So from the, you know, the really bad temperatures, you know, the impending snowstorm, we want to be there to help them."
Sabrina Mosby, administrator at the Williams State Service Center, said these centers are not just places to sit and warm up, but also offer essentials like hot food, hot beverages, clothing, and other items to help people get through these tough conditions.
"We try to make sure they have something warm, something to eat. We warm up food as well. We try to do as much as we can to keep them out of the cold, because it is cold right now. We have warm blankets and hand warmers. We have stuff that will, you know, better serve them."
While providing a place to escape the cold is the main purpose of the warming centers, Bullock said they can also connect visitors to emergency services and longer-term support, offering more than just temporary relief.
"We also have emergency services. So when they come in, we want to talk to them and see if there's anything else we can help with and maybe possibly put them in a different type of shelter that could give them, you know, day services as well as evening services."
Bullock said the warming centers have seen many visitors, but she reminded neighbors that anyone in need should feel welcome to come in for assistance.
"Just don't hesitate. You know, we're here to help you, so just don't be ashamed. Don't be afraid. You know, we're just here. So come in and let us help you."
Officials confirmed the warming stations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through January 21, and leaders say they expect most locations to remain open through the end of the week as cold temperatures continue.