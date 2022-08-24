SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- This afternoon the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control lifted the water advisory in Rehoboth Beach.
The water advisory was issued due to high levels of bacteria found in the water. DNREC says this is likely caused by excessive rainfall pushing wildlife droppings into waterways.
This was the fifth time a water advisory was issued in Rehoboth Beach this summer.
The beaches remain open during water advisories but officials warn swimmers not to linger in the water for a long time. Many beachgoers are not concerned about the dangers of bacteria in the water though.
Rehoboth Beach lifeguard, Rawley Florax, says it is nothing to be concerned about as DNREC tests the water on a daily basis.
Now that the bacteria levels are back within recreational water limits, swimmers can enjoy the ocean worry free.
With only a few weeks of summer left, beachgoers hope that no more advisories are issued.