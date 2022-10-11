OCEAN CITY, Md. - Beginning on Oct. 24, a contractor working for the Town of Ocean City will start the construction and installation of a raw water main. Raw water is non-treated water pumped from the various wells in Ocean City to the water treatment facilities for future water system expansions.
Construction will take place on Coastal Highway affecting northbound travel from 33rd to 45th streets and 51st to 66th streets. Residents and visitors can expect traffic delays in these areas. Please use caution and slow down. Water flow in the streets may occur in these areas. The project is expected to be completed, weather dependent, in March of 2023.
For questions or concerns, contact the Public Works Administration Department at 410-524-7715.