SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury has announced water main repair work on Middleneck Drive Friday.
According to city officials, the Department of Waterworks Utilities Division began the repair work around 2 p.m. on October 18th. Work is expected to go until around 8 p.m.
Middleneck Drive will be impassible from Hammond Street to Spring Garden Avenue while the repairs are conducted, and no street parking is allowed on that section of Middleneck Drive.
Neighbors can contact the Utilities Division at 410-548-3103 for more information.