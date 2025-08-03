Water Rescue in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City first responders and rescue teams were on the scene at 18th Street for a water rescue on the beach.

Rescue units were dispatched to the area of 18th Street and the beach to conduct a water rescue. According to police, the individual was last seen between 18th and 21st Streets at approximately 8:29 p.m. 
 
The person they were looking for was located and confirmed to be safe on 20th Street by 8:53 p.m.
 
The search effort includes personnel from the Ocean City Fire Dept., Ocean City Beach Patrol, Ocean City Police Department, and Department of Natural Resources Police.
 