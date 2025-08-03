OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City first responders and rescue teams were on the scene at 18th Street for a water rescue on the beach.
Water Rescue at 18th Street in Ocean City
- Susan Stark
-
- Updated
Rescue units were dispatched to the area of 18th Street and the beach to conduct a water rescue. According to police, the individual was last seen between 18th and 21st Streets at approximately 8:29 p.m.
The person they were looking for was located and confirmed to be safe on 20th Street by 8:53 p.m.
The search effort includes personnel from the Ocean City Fire Dept., Ocean City Beach Patrol, Ocean City Police Department, and Department of Natural Resources Police.
Tags
Susan Stark
Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Get the latest
WBOC NEWSLETTER
Not home to watch today's news? Sign up for WBOC's daily headlines to keep up with the latest across Delmarva, sent straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
-
Chincoteague pony auction bids reach new heights following 100th Annual Swim
-
Numerous people treated in carbon monoxide incident at Ocean City hotel
-
Ponies stroll along Assateague Island Shore ahead of 100th Chincoteague Pony Swim
-
100th Annual Pony Swim: 2025 buyback foals announced
-
Man arrested after road rage shooting in Salisbury