DELMARVA - June marks the 20th anniversary of WBOC’s iconic news helicopter Chopper 16 and this month we’re taking a look back at the two decades of overhead coverage on Delmarva.
What began as a dream come true for our late owner Tom Draper, Chopper 16 has been on the scene of breaking news since 2005. From a rocket explosion on Wallops Island, the Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, to the world-famous Pony Swim, Chopper 16 has allowed WBOC to react and arrive quickly to the biggest local stories.
In some instances, Chopper 16 has also been a valuable asset to emergency crews and first responders. We spoke with our very first pilot, Captain Willie Dykes, about his years flying Chopper 16 and the many instances where it proved itself an asset to our local community.
“I had the chance there was a fire in Worcester County and one in Crisfield and I had the opportunity to take the fire boss up in the helicopter,” Captain Willie said. “It was invaluable for him to see where the fire was most intense and how to deploy his resources.”
But it’s not just breaking news Chopper 16 flies over. The beauty of Delmarva has been well documented during its many flights. Bald eagles in flight, the watermen of Tangier heading out on the water, the shimmering rivers and bays, and fields covered in snow - Chopper 16 has captured it all.
“One of the things that I really loved and looked forward to the most was taking off at dawn for the morning show in the fall when the whole Eastern Shore is bathed in these diaphanous mists,” Captain Willie reminisced. “It made it worth getting up in the dark to go and do it.”
Education is also a central goal of Chopper 16. WBOC’s Proud to Serve segments shed light on the history and culture of our peninsula, and Captain Willie was pivotal in making it all happen.
“When I first started doing Proud to Serves out of the helicopter, I did all the research and writing and used the Nabb Center at the University pretty extensively,” he said. “It was important to get it right.”
Now a regular sight in Delmarva’s skies, Chopper 16 has spent 20 years becoming part of our local fabric. Thank you to our neighbors for tuning in and sharing the news, beauty, and knowledge Chopper 16 has brought us all.
You can watch our full special on Chopper 16's 20th Anniversary attached to this article and in our 6 p.m. broadcast on Monday, June 2.