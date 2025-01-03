DELMARVA - WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak issued a preliminary snowfall forecast on Friday morning for the possible snow event Delmarva could see late Sunday into Monday evening:
So, here is the map that we have all been waiting for on bated breath. At the moment, a wide area of the peninsula is penciled in to getting 4-8 inches of snow from the event Monday into Monday night. Mesoscale banding can't really be forecasted this far out...so be aware there is going to be a smaller band where some folks will get heavier amounts of snow. We will place that when the confidence goes up with that part of the forecast.
The farther south you go, our snow totals will start going down due to the idea of warm air in the low levels of the atmosphere introducing a switch to either sleet and freezing rain or even just to plain rain for a little while. Everyone will go back to snow as the storm will depart and pull in even colder air for later next week.
Again, I am rooting for us to have to change the map and that everyone gets more snow...because snow that freezes over will be easier to handle then ice that falls and coats everything before freezing over and staying on trees and powerlines for a prolonged period of time.
Look for more updates over the coming days as we continue to fine tune this forecast as we get closer and closer to Monday and the arrival of our first real winter storm on Delmarva since 2022.
