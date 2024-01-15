Due to the possibility of snow locally and its impact on the NFL Wild Card game, WBOC will air programming changes on Monday, Jan. 15.
At 3 p.m., Steve Hammond will anchor a live, 30-minute local newscast on WBOC to provide the latest on local news and weather.
From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., WBOC will air an NFL pregame special.
From 4:30 to 8 p.m., WBOC will air the AFC Wild Card game Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills.
Our usual programming at 4, 5, 6, 7, and 10 will return tomorrow. Be sure to keep an eye on our website, WBOC News App, WBOC Weather App, and our social media for the latest news and weather updates throughout the day!