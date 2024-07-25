WALLOPS ISLAND, VA - NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility has announced a launch scheduled for the upcoming weekend.
According to the Flight Facility, a launch to support a U.S. Navy training exercise is slated for July 27th-28th.
The Flight Facility is alerting nearby residents that the launch may be visible in the surrounding areas and could cause loud, thunder-like sounds.
Details on this launch are currently limited. No livestream is planned, nor are real-time updates, according to officials at NASA, but notice will be provided after the launch is complete.