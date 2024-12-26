Police Lights Generic

MILFORD, DE - A welfare check at a Sussex County gas station led to the arrest of a Milford man for gun charges last Thursday. 

On December 19th, at approximately 9:42am, an officer from the Milford Police Department was conducting a follow-up investigation at the Royal Farms in the 500 block of S. DuPont Blvd. in Milford. Police say the officer "observed a male standing at the driver's door of a truck, slouched over the driver's seat". The officer made contact with the man to check on his well-being. 

After a further investigation, Milford Police say it was revealed that the man was under the influence of drugs. During a consensual search of his car, officers found a loaded handgun under the driver's seat. An investigation into the gun revealed that it was stolen in 2015, according to MPD. 

Police identified the man as 59-year-old Edward Collins, of Milford. A further investigation found that Collins was found to be a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. 

Collins was charged with the following and issued a $25,700 cash bail/intoxication hold.:

- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm

- Possession, Purchase, Own or Control of a Firearm by Person Prohibited

- Receiving a Stolen Firearm

- Possession of a Firearm while under the Influence

- Possess, Consume a Controlled Substance without a Prescription

- Driving a Vehicle under the Influence of Drug

MPD say he was turned over to the Department of Correction. 

