KENT CO., Del. – Delaware has detected West Nile virus for the first time in 2026 after a sentinel chicken in eastern Kent County tested positive, state officials announced Wednesday.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said the chicken was sampled July 20, with the positive result confirmed July 31 by the Delaware Division of Public Health laboratory.
Officials said the detection came slightly earlier than the state's typical first positive, which usually occurs in late July or early August.
There have been no reported human cases of West Nile virus in Delaware this year. However, state officials said the detection indicates the virus is circulating in local mosquito populations and could prompt additional mosquito surveillance and, if needed, mosquito control measures such as targeted or aerial spraying.
Delaware recorded three human cases of West Nile virus in 2025, including one death.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture also urged horse owners to ensure their animals are vaccinated against both West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis. The state reported five equine cases of West Nile virus last year but none so far in 2026.
Health officials encourage residents to reduce standing water around their homes, use insect repellent containing DEET, and wear long sleeves and pants during peak mosquito activity at dawn and dusk to reduce the risk of mosquito bites.